By Chet Buchanan
Chet, Spence & Kayla talked to a heartbroken Choleen last week after her boyfriend Bryson broke up with her over text! Bryson had sent her a text that said “luv yu” in the morning but received a “break-up” text at night… Is breaking up over text really a thing now? Well, today we called Bryson to get his side of the story and he said “in the world of 140 characters” that millennials live in, “breaking up over text is how people do it in 2018!”

What do you think? Should Choleen really accept braking up over text as a new normal in 2018?

