Emerge Impact + Music Conference and Music Festival

When: Wed., Apr. 4 – Fri., Apr. 6

Where: Various locations around Las Vegas

Admission: $125-$485

Emerge is coming to Las Vegas April 6-8th — and 98.5 KLUC is proud to be a partner with this impactful event.

Emerge is three days of new music, ideas and a celebration of the next big artist. Emerge showcases combine music, art, and speaking to highlight the unique perspectives making a big impact in our world. With over 50 speakers and 70 bands in three days, come experience the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip in a completely different way. We’ve put emerging artists and culture on the world’s best stages. Get up close with those who think and act.

Impact + Music = Emerge

Learn More About Emerge Here