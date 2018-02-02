Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:98.5 KLUC, KLUC, 98.5, Chet, Good Feeling, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, The Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, 2018, The Chet Buchanan Show

With the help of a new breakthrough at Stanford University could save millions of lives could be saved with the recent development of a new “cheap” cancer treatment! The experts used immune-simulators to target tumors and that the mice had remarkably encouraging results! The researches hope to scale this idea to work for Humans! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live