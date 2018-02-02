Chet, Chet Buchanan, The Chet Buchanan Show, Spence, Spence’s Challenge, trivia, trivia game, win money, Terrible Herbst, Jackpot, 2018, 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, KLUC, Las Vegas
By Chet Buchanan
Think you could take on Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $473.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!

Here are Thursday’s questions for reference:

  1. Jimmy Kimmel was in a car accident yesterday, and oddly I saw multiple headlines that mentioned what kind of car he drives. What kid is it?     A: BMW
  2. The TV part of CBS is now looking to merge … with whom?       A: VIACOM
  3. What NFL Quarterback is said to be “agitated” when his position coach was fired and no one consulted him?      A: AARON RODGERS
  4. What does Jimmy Fallon use to make his usual Super Bowl prediction?         A: PUPPIES
  5. Who did they pick Wednesday night?         A: NEW ENGLAND

 

