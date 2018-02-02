Think you could take on Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $473.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!
Here are Thursday’s questions for reference:
- Jimmy Kimmel was in a car accident yesterday, and oddly I saw multiple headlines that mentioned what kind of car he drives. What kid is it? A: BMW
- The TV part of CBS is now looking to merge … with whom? A: VIACOM
- What NFL Quarterback is said to be “agitated” when his position coach was fired and no one consulted him? A: AARON RODGERS
- What does Jimmy Fallon use to make his usual Super Bowl prediction? A: PUPPIES
- Who did they pick Wednesday night? A: NEW ENGLAND
