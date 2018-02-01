Dreamstime

A bunch of elementary school students in the Philadelphia area did a fundraiser and bought big game tickets for their bus driver, Gary Kelmer. Gary has been an Eagles fan since he was young. The students just did it to show appreciation because all the kids love him so much. It’s a for sure two Kleenex story today and it’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

