Each day the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot grows and grows, accumulating $25 every time Spence beats a contestant. All you have to do is tie him to get that jackpot (currently at $448)…. but if you can beat him there is a $1000 bonus.

How does it work? Answer 5 questions in 30 seconds. They’re all pop culture trivia, based on headlines. So it’s as simple as reading as many headlines as possible. In fact, here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

Future editions of Oprah’s most recent spiritual advice book will not feature contributions from whom? A: RUSSELL SIMMONS In what is believed to be a first, a mammal was taught to mimic human speech, what mammal? A: ORCA/KILLER WHALE The new interim president of Michigan State University used to hold what state office? A: GOVERNOR On Tuesday, Adele dressed up like one of her idols, who replied yesterday how much they loved it! Who?? A: DOLLY PARTON A trending video shows former US Olympian Nancy Kerrigan teaching which Super Bowl team’s cheerleaders how to ice skate? A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PLAY FRIDAY MORNING AT 7:25a!!!