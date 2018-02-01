Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Dreamstime

A P1 named Colleen called up Thursday morning demanding to get on the air to talk about how her ex-boyfriend!  This was her opening line…”My ex-boyfriend is a big a-hole and I think the women in Vegas deserve to know it!”

Colleen told her side of it, she went to LA with some girlfriends for about a week.  After she returns to Vegas her boyfriend decides he wants to break up with her via text!  This ex-boyfriend Bryson, has been praised as a “Player” by some of listeners but some listeners didn’t like how he treated Colleen.  Bryson then turns to Facebook for sympathy and now has girls commenting on his post.

Who’s side are you on?  Or what did Colleen really do on that trip to LA?

