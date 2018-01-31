Things at the radio station are always changing but there’s one thing you can always count on… That Davey The Showkilla will hilariously have a new story in the morning about how he’s contracted a new diseases, possibly on the verge of death, or injured himself! By Monday of this week, Davey had managed to severally bruise his foot, which is an additional injury to the already “quarter sized” toe “tumor” that’s apparently been growing on foot! He later said that he tripped over the dog while playing with the kids and completely stubbed his toe!

Has this ever happened to you? Have you ever gotten hurt while playing with your kids and if so, what happened?