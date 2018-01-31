Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:#1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show

Things at the radio station are always changing but there’s one thing you can always count on… That Davey The Showkilla will hilariously have a new story in the morning about how he’s contracted a new diseases, possibly on the verge of death, or injured himself! By Monday of this week, Davey had managed to severally bruise his foot, which is an additional injury to the already “quarter sized” toe “tumor” that’s apparently been growing on foot! He later said that he tripped over the dog while playing with the kids and completely stubbed his toe!

Has this ever happened to you? Have you ever gotten hurt while playing with your kids and if so, what happened? 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live