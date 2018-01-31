Ruby is a 3-year-old therapy pit-bull from Lake View, New York, who usually doesn’t bark much… Ruby’s owners, Ronene Ando and Christopher Hall heard the dog barking for over an hour or so before finally going downstairs to check-out what’s going on. Immediately Ando smelled propane gas coming from the garage! Te married couple had recently set up a new propane heater that was leaking! Thankfully, their very good girl had smelt the propane before any carbon monoxide poisoning could set in! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

