Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really. It’s just “The After the Show Show.”

In this episode Chet, Spence & Kayla talk to Laura Corn, the author of the New York Times Best Seller, “101 Nights of Great Sex” which uses “secret sealed seduction’ with special instructions for a love task or favor that each partner tears out and completes for one another.” Laura really went into great detail with her about specific advice and she even manages to get Kayla to give a little insight into the bed-room side of the relationship between her and her boyfriend “Buddy.”

Find out what “passionate” special instructions Laura gave the team, Below!