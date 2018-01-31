Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, A.s.s., After The Show Show, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Kayla Jo, KLUC, Las Vegas, Lasso, Laura Corn, Spence, The After The Show Show, The Chet Buchanan Show, Valentine's Day

Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really. It’s just “The After the Show Show.”

In this episode Chet, Spence & Kayla talk to Laura Corn, the author of the New York Times Best Seller, “101 Nights of Great Sex” which uses “secret sealed seduction’ with special instructions for a love task or favor that each partner tears out and completes for one another.” Laura really went into great detail with her about specific advice and she even manages to get Kayla to give a little insight into the bed-room side of the relationship between her and her boyfriend “Buddy.”

Find out what “passionate” special instructions Laura gave the team, Below! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live