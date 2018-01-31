Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, trivia game, win money

$448 is now in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win all that money…? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, but you only have thirty seconds to answer! If you can tie Spence, you’ll win all the money, beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extras $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The town of Ollolai, Italy is selling 200 homes for how much each?        A: ONE DOLLAR/ONE EURO
  2. The how did sisters posed nude for the cover of the British version of which magazine?         A: VOGUE
  3. What stores grabbing headlines for selling “one of a kind” T-shirts and sweatshirts for nearly $200?     A: THE GAP
  4. The ex-governor of which state was arrested at the airport for having a loaded gun in his briefcase?          A: MISSISSIPPI 
  5. According to the reports, who is Brad Pitt reportedly “wooing?”       A: HALLE BERRY
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live