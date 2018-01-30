Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, KLUC, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Dreamstime

A woman on reddit got tired of a guy at work walking a little close to her and brushing up against her all the time.  So she decided one day to stop and learn in his direction and let one out at him!  He got all freaked out and made a big scene.  The guys boss saw all of this and fired him right on the spot!  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live