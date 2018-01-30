Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really. It’s just “The After the Show Show.”

This episode, Dr. Sadie Allison also known as, “Americas Pleasure Coach” joins the team for the second year in a row to help spice up Chet, Spence & Kayla’s love life before the Valentines Day weekend with some “female advice.” Last time Dr. Sadie Allen visited the show, she gave Kayla some “female advice” and brought her special package of goodies! Do you remember the, “Womanizer…?” What toys will she have to offer this year?

Listen to this special Valentines Day edition of, The After The Show Show, Below!