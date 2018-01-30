Spence/98.5 KLUC
Do you like money? Then this is the game for you.
It’s 5 questions. You have 30 seconds to answer. If you can answer more questions correct than Spence, you’ll take home the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot (currently at $423) PLUS a $1000 bonus. Just read some headlines and be caller 25 Wednesday morning to play.
Here is Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- What pro football Hall of Famer is swept up in a sixteen million dollar lawsuit over a failed social media company? A: BRETT FAVRE
- Shockingly, the LA Clippers have traded Blake Griffin to which team? A: DETROIT PISTONS
- What former American Idol tweeted about getting busted for speeding yesterday? A: CARRIE UNDERWOOD
- What 45-year-old comedian/actor has apparently been dating a 19-year-old singer for the past year? A: DANE COOK
- Who was reportedly wearing $6.8 Million in diamonds at the Grammys? A: BEYONCE