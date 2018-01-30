Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Do you like money? Then this is the game for you.

It’s 5 questions. You have 30 seconds to answer. If you can answer more questions correct than Spence, you’ll take home the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot (currently at $423) PLUS a $1000 bonus. Just read some headlines and be caller 25 Wednesday morning to play.

Here is Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. What pro football Hall of Famer is swept up in a sixteen million dollar lawsuit over a failed social media company?             A: BRETT FAVRE
  2. Shockingly, the LA Clippers have traded Blake Griffin to which team?              A: DETROIT PISTONS
  3. What former American Idol tweeted about getting busted for speeding yesterday?               A: CARRIE UNDERWOOD
  4. What 45-year-old comedian/actor has apparently been dating a 19-year-old singer for the past year?                 A: DANE COOK
  5. Who was reportedly wearing $6.8 Million in diamonds at the Grammys?                   A: BEYONCE
