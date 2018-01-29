Henry Roanhorse is an Arizona State trooper was driving home when he noticed a car breached on some train tracks nearby. Thinking there was nobody in the car, Henry approached it in an attempt to move the vehicle. That’s when he saw a nearly 300lb drunk man asleep in the driver seat! If that wasn’t enough, Henry suddenly heard a horn… The train was coming! Thankfully, Roanhorse dragged the man to safety by his feet, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

