Spence breezes to another win today, marking 20 wins in a row for a new grand total of $398.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want a chance to win all of that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture triva game, with all of the questions based on trending headlines. If you can tie him, you get all the cash… but don’t forget about the $1,000 BONUS if you can beat him!! So study up and get ready to play tomorrow.
And here are Friday’s questions for you to reference:
- Who opened the grammys last night? A: KENDRICK
- Who won the NHL all-star game? A: MOON
- Which quarterback threw the winning pass in the Pro-Bowl yesterday? A: DEREK CARR
- Bradni Glanville, Shannon Elizabeth, and Omarosa are all going to be on what show? A: CELBERITY BIG BROTHER
- Besides Murphy Brown, name one of the two other classic show’s CBS is planning to reboot? A:CAGNEY AND LACEY… MAGNUM PI
