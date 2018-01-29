Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence breezes to another win today, marking 20 wins in a row for a new grand total of $398.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want a chance to win all of that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture triva game,  with all of the questions based on trending headlines. If you can tie him, you get all the cash… but don’t forget about the $1,000 BONUS if you can beat him!! So study up and get ready to play tomorrow.

And here are Friday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. Who opened the grammys last night?   A: KENDRICK
  2. Who won the NHL all-star game?     A: MOON
  3. Which quarterback threw the winning pass in the Pro-Bowl yesterday?  A: DEREK CARR
  4. Bradni Glanville, Shannon Elizabeth, and Omarosa are all going to be on what show?     A: CELBERITY BIG BROTHER 
  5. Besides Murphy Brown, name one of the two other classic show’s CBS is planning to reboot?   A:CAGNEY AND LACEY… MAGNUM PI
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live