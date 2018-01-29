Spence breezes to another win today, marking 20 wins in a row for a new grand total of $398.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want a chance to win all of that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture triva game, with all of the questions based on trending headlines. If you can tie him, you get all the cash… but don’t forget about the $1,000 BONUS if you can beat him!! So study up and get ready to play tomorrow.

And here are Friday’s questions for you to reference: