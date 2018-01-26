Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5 KLUC, Big Game, football, The Worlds Largest Office Pool Party

It’s the Worlds Largest Office Pool Party for the Big Game. All this week listen to 98.5 KLUC for your chance to call in and receive a certain square in the world’s largest office pool party. When you call in the DJ will give you a certain square on the board. Then watch the big game on Sun., Feb. 4th to see if your square wins and if they do then you will be eligible to win amazing prizes from 98.5 KLUC.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live