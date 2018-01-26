Never ever give up hope! You never know what tomorrow could bring! That theme couldn’t be more real for New Jersey father, Robert Liebowitz who was diagnosed with lung cancer back when he was 12-years-old. After nearly waiting 4 years without any progress, the father knew his life might be coming to an end soon because they still hadn’t been able to find a kidney donor. So what did he do? Well, he went to Disneyland! Where he wore a shirt that said “Need Kidney” across his chest… It just so happened that somebody notified the shirt and snapped a quick photo before uploading it to Facebook where it EXPLODED!

The photo was shared millions of times and before Robert even knew it, there were 4 possible compatible donors willing to fly out and see if they would match… It just so happens, one was a perfect match, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

