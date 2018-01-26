Spence is only 30 away from 500 win! Today marks 470 wins for Spence as he goes 4 for 5 in today’s edition of Spence’s Challenge! Wanna win Spence’s Challenge? How about win $373.00? Well try playing Spence’s Challenge! Everyday at 7:25a, Chet asks 5 pop culture questions based on trending headlines, then, you get to go mono e mono against Spence for the cash. If you can tie him, you get the $373 in the Terrible Herbst Jackpot but don’t forget about the $1,000 BONUS if you can beat him!! So study up and get ready to play tomorrow.
And here are Friday’s questions for you to reference:
- Not wanting to detract from the nominees, Casey Affleck will not attend the Oscars, and will not announce which category? A: BEST ACTRESS
- A “super blue blood” (what) is coming next week? A: MOON
- The river seine is threatening to flood, putting what city on high alert? A: PARIS
- What company made headlines yesterday when they announce the two, would give employees a one time bonus of up to $1000? A: HOME DEPOT
- Tiger Woods return to the PGA tour yesterday. What did he shoot in the first round of the farmers open? A: 72
Comments
Chet BuchananChet Buchanan is the host and creator of 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show! Since it’s inception in 1999, it has consistently been one of the highest...More from Chet Buchanan