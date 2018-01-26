Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
The performers play a couple that falls in and the out of love.
Photo: Courtesy Big Beat

By Robyn Collins

London-based electronic music group Rudimental have recruited Seattle rapper Macklemore and English singer/songwriter Jess Glynne for the new song “These Days” and its accompanying video.

The beautiful, heartbreaking song captures the feelings that surface at end of a relationship. In addition to sentimental vocals, it features horns, piano, hand claps and a church choir.

In the clip, which was directed by Johnny Valencia, Macklemore and Glynne play a couple that falls in and the out of love. The video was shot in multiple locations and the performers are depicted at home, walking city streets, trying on costumes in a thrift store, and, ultimately, choosing to break up and move to different cities.

Watch “These Days” below.

 

 

 

