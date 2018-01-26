This Valentine’s Day, don’t miss the climax of the worldwide phenomenon “Fifty Shades Freed” — and 98.5 KLUC has your exclusive special screening to this movie on Feb. 7th at AMC Town Square. All you have to do is listen this weekend to 98.5 KLUC to win tickets to this special screening. In “Fifty Shades Freed,” Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the third chapter of the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. So listen this weekend to 98.5 KLUC for your chance to see this movie before any of your friends.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter