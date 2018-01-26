Photo: Art Garcia / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Lil Jon is back with two high-profile collaborators. Migos’ Offset and 2 Chainz appear on his new track “Alive.”

The rapper says he wanted to make a high-energy hip-hop track that was still contemporary and expressed his excitement to work with Offset in a recent interview.

“This song presented the opportunity,” he told XXL. “Of course I’m a big fan of Migos and we crossed paths on the road a bunch of times. Offset’s verse on ‘Bad and Boujee’ was crazy, so I really wanted to get him on something and it worked out for this song.”

The lyric video features cartoonish ‘Miami Vice’ clips, with each rapper’s head superimposed over a character. In one scene, Jon plays a perp that Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas are apprehending; In another, he’s pictured busting a move on an ’80s dance floor.

