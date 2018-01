A 21-year-old guy with Down syndrome named John Cronin started a business called John’s Crazy Socks, and in barely a year he’s brought in $1.7 million in revenue. He runs it with his dad Mike. John’s quote, “I want to sell socks because I wore crazy socks my entire life, because I do something like fun and be creative. Down syndrome never holds me back.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am