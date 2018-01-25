Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Five-time GRAMMY nominee SZA collaborates with producer Metro Boomin in a new Gap ad. Dressed in retro styles in front of some blue cubes, SZA and a collective of backup dancers bust some throwback moves.

For the commercial, Metro remixed “Hold Me Now,” the earworm 1986 hit by Thompson Twins. The lighter-than-air remix retains the song’s unforgettable melody with a modern, hip-hop vibe. The ad also features Bria Vinaite, Miles Heizer. Naomi Watanabe, Connor Franta, and Awkwafina.

SZA recently announced that she’ll hit the road this year with Kendrick Lamar and more of her Top Dawg Entertainment label mates. This weekend, she’ll compete for her first GRAMMY Awards including Best New Artist; she’s up for more awards than any other female performer.

Watch the ad below.