Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, KLUC, Las Vegas, pop culture, radio, radio kayla, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrbile herbst, trivia, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Would you like $1,348??? It’s all yours if you can beat Spence Friday morning during “Spence’s Challenge” at 7:25a.

How does it work? Chet crafts 5 pop culture questions every night before bed based on headlines. Then, at 7:25a the next morning, you get a shot at them before Spence. If you can tie him, you get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348). If you beat him, you’ll take home a$1,000 BONUS!!! So study up and get ready to play tomorrow.

And here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. First, NBC brought back ‘Will & Grace’. Then ABC brings back ‘Roseanne’. Now, CBS is bringing back which 90’s classic show?               A: MURPHY BROWN
  2. Meryl Streep is joining the Season 2 cast of what HBO show?              A: BIG LITTLE LIES
  3. What Strip headliner says they’re retiring from touring?              A: ELTON JOHN
  4. How many were elected to The Baseball Hall of Fame yesterday?               A: FOUR
  5. The next season of Dancing With the Stars is going to be all athletes. Who does ABC reportedly REALLY want?        A: CAITLYN JENNER
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live