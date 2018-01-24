Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:#1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show

Nobody’s got perfect moves… So what things do guys do that they think is hot, but it’s actually a completely turn-off to you? Like Kayla hates it when her boyfriend buys her lingerie for valentines day. He think’s it’s a cute act of love but it’s actually a huge turnoff to her!

What do you think? Hopefully some boyfriends were listing because there’s a lot of P1’s who don’t even like getting Chocolates & Flowers! Listen to Chet Spence & Kayla on the Chet Buchanan Show!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live