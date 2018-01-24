Shawna Donnelly had just spent her last penny and was on the verge of losing her home when she made the best $2.00 purchase of her life… A lottery ticket! Donnelly said that she woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling that she might have won, then she refreshed her phone almost a thousands times when she couldn’t believe she won $20,000 a week for the rest of her life! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!
Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am
Comments
Chet BuchananChet Buchanan is the host and creator of 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show! Since it’s inception in 1999, it has consistently been one of the highest...More from Chet Buchanan