By Chet Buchanan
Shawna Donnelly had just spent her last penny and was on the verge of losing her home when she made the best $2.00 purchase of her life… A lottery ticket! Donnelly said that she woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling that she might have won, then she refreshed her phone almost a thousands times when she couldn’t believe she won $20,000 a week for the rest of her life! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

