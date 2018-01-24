Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Could you use $1,323?? Then study up and come play Thursday morning against the biggest brain in the West….. Spence.

For those of you who don’t know, Spence’s Challenge is a pop-culture trivia game based on headlines. For Example, if the headline reads “The Toy Story franchise is Getting a Reboot”….. the question may ask “What Pixar franchise is getting rebooted?”. It’s 5 questions in 30 seconds, and if you don’t know the answer to one just say “Jim Bob Cooter” (honestly can’t remember where that came from but it’s what we say).

Good Luck!!!! Here are Wednesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. The top selling beers in the US are Bud Light, Coors Light, and now Miller Lite, who replaced which former number one?                 A: BUDWEISER?
  2. What celeb did Dylan Farrow call out on Twitter yesterday over #TimesUp?             A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
  3. 50 Cent isn’t broke anymore after making bank in what investment?              A: BITCOIN
  4. Who posted a message on Instagram Tuesday congratulating….. themselves?                A: LEBRON JAMES
  5. A California man is going to Federal prison for smuggling (what) into the US in potato chip cans?                A: KING COBRAS

How would you have done? TELL US.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live