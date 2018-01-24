Spence/98.5 KLUC

Could you use $1,323?? Then study up and come play Thursday morning against the biggest brain in the West….. Spence.

For those of you who don’t know, Spence’s Challenge is a pop-culture trivia game based on headlines. For Example, if the headline reads “The Toy Story franchise is Getting a Reboot”….. the question may ask “What Pixar franchise is getting rebooted?”. It’s 5 questions in 30 seconds, and if you don’t know the answer to one just say “Jim Bob Cooter” (honestly can’t remember where that came from but it’s what we say).

Good Luck!!!! Here are Wednesday’s questions for you to reference:

The top selling beers in the US are Bud Light, Coors Light, and now Miller Lite, who replaced which former number one? A: BUDWEISER? What celeb did Dylan Farrow call out on Twitter yesterday over #TimesUp? A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE 50 Cent isn’t broke anymore after making bank in what investment? A: BITCOIN Who posted a message on Instagram Tuesday congratulating….. themselves? A: LEBRON JAMES A California man is going to Federal prison for smuggling (what) into the US in potato chip cans? A: KING COBRAS

How would you have done? TELL US.