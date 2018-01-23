Spence/98.5 KLUC
It’s a pop-culture trivia game worth at least $1000 every day. 5 questions in 30 seconds. If you can answer more questions than Spence, the Terrible Herbst Jackpot is yours. Read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a.
Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- After being the target of many sharp comments, Megyn Kelly went on offense on her TC show Monday, “eviscerating” whom? A: JANE FONDA
- Which NBA team fired their Head Coach Monday? A: MILWAUKEE BUCKS
- Two NFL teams hired Head Coaches Monday… name one. A: ARIZONA CARDINALS OR NEW YORK GIANTS
- After 90 years, what Disney Character finally has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? A: MINNIE MOUSE
- What band is pledging One Million Dollars to fight homelessness? A: PEARL JAM