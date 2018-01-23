Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Spence/98.5 KLUC

It’s a pop-culture trivia game worth at least $1000 every day. 5 questions in 30 seconds. If you can answer more questions than Spence, the Terrible Herbst Jackpot is yours. Read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a.

Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. After being the target of many sharp comments, Megyn Kelly went on offense on her TC show Monday, “eviscerating” whom?              A: JANE FONDA
  2. Which NBA team fired their Head Coach Monday?               A: MILWAUKEE BUCKS
  3. Two NFL teams hired Head Coaches Monday… name one.              A: ARIZONA CARDINALS OR NEW YORK GIANTS
  4. After 90 years, what Disney Character finally has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?               A: MINNIE MOUSE
  5. What band is pledging One Million Dollars to fight homelessness?               A: PEARL JAM
