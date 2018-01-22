Dolly Mamros was a school secretary for over twenty years! For the district’s elementary school and later at the high school with her husband, George, who was a district teacher and football coach. Unfortunately, she passed away in November, about two months after George passed, but she also took out a life insurance policy and told her family she wanted to give that money to the school… The family went through with it, and now $6,000 is going to pay for students to eat who need a helping hand. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

