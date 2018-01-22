Dolly Mamros was a school secretary for over twenty years! For the district’s elementary school and later at the high school with her husband, George, who was a district teacher and football coach. Unfortunately, she passed away in November, about two months after George passed, but she also took out a life insurance policy and told her family she wanted to give that money to the school… The family went through with it, and now $6,000 is going to pay for students to eat who need a helping hand. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!
Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am
Comments
Chet BuchananChet Buchanan is the host and creator of 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show! Since it’s inception in 1999, it has consistently been one of the highest...More from Chet Buchanan