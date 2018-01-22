98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, The Chet Buchanan Show, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, 2018, 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, KLUC
Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, KLUC, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Dolly Mamros was a school secretary for over twenty years! For the district’s elementary school and later at the high school with her husband, George, who was a district teacher and football coach. Unfortunately, she passed away in November, about two months after George passed, but she also took out a life insurance policy and told her family she wanted to give that money to the school… The family went through with it, and now $6,000 is going to pay for students to eat who need a helping hand. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live