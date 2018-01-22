Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, Questions, radio kayla, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

WANT SOME CASH?? Play our pop culture trivia game every day at 7:25a. It’s 5 questions in 30 seconds. If you can tie Spence, you’ll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273). If you beat him, you’ll take home a bonus $1000.

Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a. In the meantime, here are Monday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. What star’s mom broke her foot on the first day of a tropical vacation with their famous offspring?              A: JUSTIN BIEBER
  2. A guy hit a half court shot and won $100,000 at which NBA teams game yesterday?                  A: LOS ANGELES LAKERS
  3. What California state project is not even close to being done, yet is at least 2.5 Billion dollars over budget?             A: BULLET TRAIN
  4. What’s Ed Sheeran’s fiance’s first name?              A: CHERRY
  5. Paul Bocuse died Saturday. He was famous around the world for his work. What did he do?               A: CHEF — “THE POPE OF FRENCH CUISINE”
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live