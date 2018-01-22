Spence/98.5 KLUC
WANT SOME CASH?? Play our pop culture trivia game every day at 7:25a. It’s 5 questions in 30 seconds. If you can tie Spence, you’ll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273). If you beat him, you’ll take home a bonus $1000.
Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a. In the meantime, here are Monday’s questions for you to reference:
- What star’s mom broke her foot on the first day of a tropical vacation with their famous offspring? A: JUSTIN BIEBER
- A guy hit a half court shot and won $100,000 at which NBA teams game yesterday? A: LOS ANGELES LAKERS
- What California state project is not even close to being done, yet is at least 2.5 Billion dollars over budget? A: BULLET TRAIN
- What’s Ed Sheeran’s fiance’s first name? A: CHERRY
- Paul Bocuse died Saturday. He was famous around the world for his work. What did he do? A: CHEF — “THE POPE OF FRENCH CUISINE”