Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

This weekend, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will compete for seven and five GRAMMY Awards, respectively—a major milestone for their label, Top Dawg Entertainment.

No matter how music’s biggest night shakes out, Kendrick and SZA will hit the road this summer on TDE: The Championship Tour. They’ll be joined by Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, AB-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiwalker on the 30-city tour which kicks off May 4 in Vancouver.

The tour will showcase performers from across the TDE family, whose members have blown up in recent years.

See a full list of date below.

5/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/5 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

5/6 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

5/8 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/13 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

5/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak. Chin Pavilion

5/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

5/17 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

5/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

5/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/1 – Bristow, VA (DC) @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/2 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

6/3 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/7 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

6/9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

