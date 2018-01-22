Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5 KLUC, A.D., One Piece Thousand Storm, pirate-themed festival, Sirens Cove, Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Join A.D. and 98.5 KLUC as we host a festival for the One Piece Thousand Storm mobile Game App on Saturday, January 27 from 2pm-9pm at Sirens Cove on the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino property. Family fun washes ashore as One Piece Thousand Storm celebrates its first anniversary and takes over Sirens Cove with a pirate-themed festival. This is a Free Family Friendly Event as Sirens Cove at Treasure Island will transform into a world of all things One Piece.

  • When: Sat., January 27th
  • From: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Where: Sirens Cove at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino
  • Cost: Free for all ages and open to the public.
  • Photo-ops with One piece characters on the Treasure Island Pirate Ship
  • Play One Piece Thousand Storm on the Las Vegas Strip
  •  A chance to win huge prizes
  •  Much More

 

Get More Information Here

#OPTSINVEGAS

DOWNLOAD THE GAME AT WWW.DOWNLOADTHOUSANDSTORM.COM

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live