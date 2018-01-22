Join A.D. and 98.5 KLUC as we host a festival for the One Piece Thousand Storm mobile Game App on Saturday, January 27 from 2pm-9pm at Sirens Cove on the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino property. Family fun washes ashore as One Piece Thousand Storm celebrates its first anniversary and takes over Sirens Cove with a pirate-themed festival. This is a Free Family Friendly Event as Sirens Cove at Treasure Island will transform into a world of all things One Piece.

When: Sat., January 27 th

From: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Sirens Cove at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Cost: Free for all ages and open to the public.

Photo-ops with One piece characters on the Treasure Island Pirate Ship

Play One Piece Thousand Storm on the Las Vegas Strip

A chance to win huge prizes

Much More

DOWNLOAD THE GAME AT WWW.DOWNLOADTHOUSANDSTORM.COM