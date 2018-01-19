Members of the Australian Lifeguard Service were training with a new “lifeguard drone” that flies over ocean and sea water to help look for people stranded before helicopters can get there! The drone is fitted with a deploy-able life vest and GPS coordinates to aid in missing-emergency situations. Literally, during the first hour of testing, two teenagers got swept away by a rouge wave and drug them out to sea! Within two minutes, the drone was able to locate them and deploy a flotation device to them, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

