98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, The Chet Buchanan Show, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, 2018, 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, KLUC
Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, KLUC, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Members of the Australian Lifeguard Service were training with a new “lifeguard drone” that flies over ocean and sea water to help look for people stranded before helicopters can get there! The drone is fitted with a deploy-able life vest and GPS coordinates to aid in missing-emergency situations. Literally, during the first hour of testing, two teenagers got swept away by a rouge wave and drug them out to sea! Within two minutes, the drone was able to locate them and deploy a flotation device to them, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live