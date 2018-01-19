THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW — Listen… We all know life isn’t easy, but who wouldn’t want $248 for FREE? All you gotta do is Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop culture trivia game! Tie Spence, and you’ll win the $300 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him!

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference: