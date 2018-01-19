Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW — Listen… We all know life isn’t easy, but who wouldn’t want $248 for FREE? All you gotta do is Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop culture trivia game! Tie Spence, and you’ll win the $300 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him!

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. Shortly after he was drafted third overall in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid was trying to get with a famous woman, who told him to “come back when you are an all star.” Well… Guess what? Who was the famous women?         A: RIHANNA
  2. What prominent politician, and surprise RuPaul drag race fan, is going to be a guest judge on the show?    A: NANCY PELOSI
  3. What former governor was stopped by the TSA for evading a security checkpoint?   A: CHRIS CHRISTIE
  4. What classic 90s TV show is getting a reboot on the freedom form network… With the present day immigration twist?   A: PARTY OF FIVE
  5. LeBron James was voted one of the NBA’s All-Star game captains. Who is the other?    A: STEPH CURRY
