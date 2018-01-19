Did you get your tickets to see the Justin Timberlake “Man Of The Woods” Tour at the T-Mobile Arena on April 14th? Well, that show sold out quickly —

and due to popular demand, a second show has been added! And what do you know…98.5 KLUC has some tickets to the show on April 15th and you can win ’em by listening to KLUC. This will be JT’s first tour since his 2014 “The 20/20 Experience Tour.” The “Man Of The Woods” tour will feature songs from Timberlake’s most recent album (set to debut in February) and it’s headlined by the songs “Filthy” and “Supplies,” which debuted earlier this month. We’re only giving away tickets this weekend, so be sure to listen to KLUC to see JT April 15th.

