Vikings fans were impressed that Travis Morstead, the Saints punter came back out on the field as a defensive lineman for the last meaningless extra point, because a lot of the regular Saints players refused to come out. Another thing on that was Travis was actually injured . . . he tore some rib cartilage on a tackle in the first quarter. Vikings fans have been raising money to donate to his charity, because he was such a good sport after the Vikings’ miracle win last week. As of last night over $100,000, was raised and now Travis is going to be donating all of it to a children’s hospital in Minneapolis. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

