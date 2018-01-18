Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Photo Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings fans were impressed that Travis Morstead, the Saints punter came back out on the field as a defensive lineman for the last meaningless extra point, because a lot of the regular Saints players refused to come out.  Another thing on that was Travis was actually injured . . . he tore some rib cartilage on a tackle in the first quarter.  Vikings fans have been raising money to donate to his charity, because he was such a good sport after the Vikings’ miracle win last week.  As of last night over $100,000, was raised and now Travis is going to be donating all of it to a children’s hospital in Minneapolis.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

