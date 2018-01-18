Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Chet Buchanan, Las Vegas, KLUC, 98.5, The Chet Buchanan Show

Thursday, Jan. 18th — If you missed any of the show, you’ll want to hear this: Vanessa Lachey thinks her husband is super sexy when he changes diapers. #P1 Jason threw out his wife’s stuff. We’re convinced Davey is putting his kids to bed all wrong. AND the World’s Greatest Psychic, Gary Spivey, makes a profound discovery for one of our listeners.

