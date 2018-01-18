Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW — We play this pop culture trivia game every morning at 7:25a. 5 question in 30 seconds and all the material is pulled from headlines. So all you have to do is read your timeline on facebook/twitter to get the info.

If you can tie Spence, you win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)….. if you can beat Spence, TH will throw in a $1000 bonus. So get to studying and we’ll hear from you Friday morning at 7:25a.

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. Which former Jersey Shore star is facing up to 15 years in jail for tax fraud?              A: MIKE “THE SITUATION” SORRENTINO
  2. What former Today Show host is returning to NBC to co-host the upcoming Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies?              A: KATIE COURIC
  3. Which quarterback jammed his throwing hand after a teammate ran into it in practice Wednesday?              A: TOM BRADY
  4. What massive worldwide smash movie has been pulled in China after only a few weeks for not performing well?              A: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
  5. Vandals are suspected after 200,000 (what) were killed in California?              A: HONEYBEES
