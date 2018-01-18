Spence/98.5 KLUC

THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW — We play this pop culture trivia game every morning at 7:25a. 5 question in 30 seconds and all the material is pulled from headlines. So all you have to do is read your timeline on facebook/twitter to get the info.

If you can tie Spence, you win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)….. if you can beat Spence, TH will throw in a $1000 bonus. So get to studying and we’ll hear from you Friday morning at 7:25a.

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference: