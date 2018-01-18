Spence/98.5 KLUC
THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW — We play this pop culture trivia game every morning at 7:25a. 5 question in 30 seconds and all the material is pulled from headlines. So all you have to do is read your timeline on facebook/twitter to get the info.
If you can tie Spence, you win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)….. if you can beat Spence, TH will throw in a $1000 bonus. So get to studying and we’ll hear from you Friday morning at 7:25a.
Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:
- Which former Jersey Shore star is facing up to 15 years in jail for tax fraud? A: MIKE “THE SITUATION” SORRENTINO
- What former Today Show host is returning to NBC to co-host the upcoming Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies? A: KATIE COURIC
- Which quarterback jammed his throwing hand after a teammate ran into it in practice Wednesday? A: TOM BRADY
- What massive worldwide smash movie has been pulled in China after only a few weeks for not performing well? A: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
- Vandals are suspected after 200,000 (what) were killed in California? A: HONEYBEES