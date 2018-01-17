It was Richard Mayer’s first day on the job as a police officer in Charlotte, Indiana when he stopped to eat at a local Chick-fil-A. He was eating with a couple fellow cops when they noticed a 15 month old baby getting purple in the face and chocking on food! Melanie Hasse’s daughter had a piece of chicken stuck in her throat, and in and effort to help, she accidentally shoved it even further down her windpipe! That’s when Richard stepped into action! On his very first day on the job, Richard Meyer put the little girl in the proper position, and managed to save her life, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am