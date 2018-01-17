Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, KLUC, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

It was Richard Mayer’s first day on the job as a police officer in Charlotte, Indiana when he stopped to eat at a local Chick-fil-A. He was eating with a couple fellow cops when they noticed a 15 month old baby getting purple in the face and chocking on food! Melanie Hasse’s daughter had a piece of chicken stuck in her throat, and in and effort to help, she accidentally shoved it even further down her windpipe! That’s when Richard stepped into action! On his very first day on the job, Richard Meyer put the little girl in the proper position, and managed to save her life, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live