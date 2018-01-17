5 Questions, 30 seconds and all the questions are formed using only headlines. Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? We play every morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. It’s currently worth $198 if you can tie Spence. $1,198 if you can beat him!
Play tomorrow morning and study up. Here are Wednesday’s questions for reference:
- Who is getting a rough ride on Social for announcing an album listening party at princes Paisley park studios? A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
- Who offered McKayla Maroney $100,000 so she can testify against her alleged abuser? A: CHRISSY TIEGEN
- Our group has declared independence from the state of California. What are they calling their new state? A: NEW CALIFORNIA
- Who, when speaking about me to movement, said, I should close my mouth for a while? ” A: MATT DAMON
- Who has been named woman of the year by Harvard’s hasty pudding? A: MILA KUNAS