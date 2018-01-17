Chet, Chet Buchanan, The Chet Buchanan Show, Spence, Spence’s Challenge, trivia, trivia game, win money, Terrible Herbst, Jackpot, 2018, 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, KLUC, Las Vegas
5 Questions, 30 seconds and all the questions are formed using only headlines. Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? We play every morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. It’s currently worth $198 if you can tie Spence. $1,198 if you can beat him!

Play tomorrow morning and study up. Here are Wednesday’s questions for reference:

  1. Who is getting a rough ride on Social for announcing an album listening party at princes Paisley park studios?   A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
  2. Who offered McKayla Maroney $100,000 so she can testify against her alleged abuser? A: CHRISSY TIEGEN
  3. Our group has declared independence from the state of California. What are they calling their new state?      A: NEW CALIFORNIA 
  4. Who, when speaking about me to movement, said, I should close my mouth for a while? ”       A: MATT DAMON
  5. Who has been named woman of the year by Harvard’s hasty pudding?        A: MILA KUNAS
