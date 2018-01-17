Chet received an email from a P1 who (wishes to remains anonymous because her whole family listens to the show and she’d rather not tell her family she’s seeking advice on the radio) is about to make a major life decision, but she’s not sure what’s the right choice to make… She’s been in a long distance relationship for a few years now with her boyfriend that lives in St. Louis. He has a really good job and he’s going to school out there to finish his degree! The problem is, after years of a long distance relationship couples can seriously drift apart, so now he wants her to move across the country with him!

She doesn’t know what to do because she want’s to move in except she has a son in pre-school who has a family (Mom & Grandma) in Las Vegas. It also didn’t help that both of them told her not to move and Grandma said specifically that if she does she”ll have, “No reason to live.”

What do you think? Should she take a chance and move in with her boyfriend she’s invested years in? Or should she stay home with the family like Mom and Grandma want?