By Chet Buchanan
Everyone remembers their parents trying to make them fall asleep when they were younger, but perhaps the most common way is through the sweet melody of your parents voices! Parents sing all sorts of songs and lullabies to help their children drift away… Do you sing your kids to sleep? If so, what do you sing?

P1 “Professor Blue” songs “Purple Rain” to his kids and Angie sings “Thinking of you” by Katy Perry! Find out what Chet, Spence & Kayla’s parents sand to them as a kid! 

