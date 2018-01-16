Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
If you missed it last week…there’s a women named Millie who is life long Vikings fan that’s is turning 100 this year on July 4th!  She feels like she’s done everything but one thing he hasn’t done is attend an NFL playoff game. She got to do that this past Sunday, thanks to the Vikings sending her tickets and see the amazing last minute win with her Vikings.  The story continues to get even better and who else can say they got to have a full on conversation with Commissioner Roger Goodell.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

