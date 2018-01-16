Spence/98.5 KLUC

Do you have the biggest brain in all the land? Honestly, you just have to read headlines in your timeline and you could probably beat Spence. 5 Questions, 30 seconds and all the questions are formed using only headlines. We play every morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. It’s currently worth $173 if you can tie Spence. $1,173 if you can beat him!

Play tomorrow morning and study up. Here are Tuesday’s questions for reference: