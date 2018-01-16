Spence/98.5 KLUC
Do you have the biggest brain in all the land? Honestly, you just have to read headlines in your timeline and you could probably beat Spence. 5 Questions, 30 seconds and all the questions are formed using only headlines. We play every morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. It’s currently worth $173 if you can tie Spence. $1,173 if you can beat him!
Play tomorrow morning and study up. Here are Tuesday’s questions for reference:
- Three New Jersey brothers got over a million dollars for a forgotten painting left under their ping-pong table. Who was the artist? A: REMBRANDT
- There’s possible measles exposure if you were at what super busy airport Wednesday? A: O’HARE
- Five time all-star Andrew McCutcheon is leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates for which team? A: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
- What 80-year-old actress made headlines for going out in public with a lower lip bandage after having a growth removed? A: JANE FONDA
- Victoria Beckham is taking some heat for using a “sickly thin” model to sell what? A: GLASSES