The penalty for cannibalism in Idaho is up to 14 years in prison . . . unless you ate someone, quote, “under extreme, life-threatening conditions as the only apparent means of survival.” Then you’re good.

More than half of American baby boys are circumcised . . . versus less than 3% in European countries like Finland and Britain.

The Starbucks at CIA headquarters doesn’t write people’s names on the coffee cups, to protect their identities.

It’s a federal crime for someone who’s not a postal worker to wear a U.S. Postal Service uniform . . . unless you’re acting in a play, TV show, or movie. A Halloween costume ISN’T a good enough excuse. You can get a fine or six months in prison.

Instant coffee was invented by a guy named . . . George Washington. He came to America from Belgium in the late 1800’s and started manufacturing instant coffee in 1910.