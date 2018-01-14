Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
This one is ripped from the headlines. Listen, man, if you’ve got a buddy who’s a perv, maybe you need to sit down and have a talk with him. Check out Spence’s parody of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” titled “Pervy.”
 
We all make grandiose plans for the new year. We set ridiculous goals and, ultimately, most of us, including Spence, fail miserably at our New Years Resolutions. It’s the first Song of the Week for 2018, “The Resolution Song.”
 


 

