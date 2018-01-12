Jixue Yang/Dreamstime

An eight-year-old girl, named Bridget Kelley, in Massachusetts just came back to school after missing 15 months because she was battling leukemia, and the local police organized a huge crowd of people to welcome her back. Bridget had been afraid everyone would forget who she was since she was gone for so long. The police held up signs saying “Bridget the Brave” as she came up the sidewalk for a parade to welcome her back! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

