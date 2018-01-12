Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under:98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Jixue Yang/Dreamstime

An eight-year-old girl, named Bridget Kelley, in Massachusetts just came back to school after missing 15 months because she was battling leukemia, and the local police organized a huge crowd of people to welcome her back.  Bridget had been afraid everyone would forget who she was since she was gone for so long.  The police held up signs saying “Bridget the Brave” as she came up the sidewalk for a parade to welcome her back!  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live