Spence/98.5 KLUC

THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW — If you like money, this is the game for you. It’s 5 questions in 30 seconds; all of which are ripped from the headlines. EXAMPLE:

ellen Spences Challenge: Friday, Jan. 12th

SOURCE: screenshot courtesy of Yahoo.com

QUESTION: Who got emotional on her show while revealing her 92-yr-old father passed away?

Soooooo, all you have to do is read some stuff and it could win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently worth $1,148). Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a for your chance. Catch Friday’s questions below.

  1. The Boston Celtics played the Philadelphia 76ers last night in what city?              A: LONDON
  2. What Hollywood awards show was last night?             A: CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARDS
  3. What warehouse store chain closed as many as 63 stores yesterday?                A: SAM’S CLUB
  4. Oprah’s neighbor’s house was “severely damaged” and possibly totaled in the landslides. Which neighbor?           A: JEFF BRIDGES
  5. Who joked that they have “two little problems” with the upcoming Royal Wedding?            A: PRINCE WILLIAM
