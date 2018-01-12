Spence/98.5 KLUC
THE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW — If you like money, this is the game for you. It’s 5 questions in 30 seconds; all of which are ripped from the headlines. EXAMPLE:
QUESTION: Who got emotional on her show while revealing her 92-yr-old father passed away?
Soooooo, all you have to do is read some stuff and it could win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently worth $1,148). Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a for your chance. Catch Friday’s questions below.
- The Boston Celtics played the Philadelphia 76ers last night in what city? A: LONDON
- What Hollywood awards show was last night? A: CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARDS
- What warehouse store chain closed as many as 63 stores yesterday? A: SAM’S CLUB
- Oprah’s neighbor’s house was “severely damaged” and possibly totaled in the landslides. Which neighbor? A: JEFF BRIDGES
- Who joked that they have “two little problems” with the upcoming Royal Wedding? A: PRINCE WILLIAM