Don Buyers was playing golf at Champions Run Golf Course when he realized he could actually fulfill a life-long dream… Make the college golf team! Buyers is 61-years-old now and was a former college baseball player who still has one year left of eligibility. When Rob Brown, the men’s golf coach at Bellevue University watched Byers swing, he couldn’t resist! And although Byers has yet to start classes, he’s already started prepping for the golf season by participating in required team CrossFit workouts with other members of the team. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

