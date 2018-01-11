Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Don Buyers was playing golf at Champions Run Golf Course when he realized he could actually fulfill a life-long dream… Make the college golf team! Buyers is 61-years-old now and was a former college baseball player who still has one year left of eligibility. When Rob Brown, the men’s golf coach at Bellevue University watched Byers swing, he couldn’t resist! And although Byers has yet to start classes, he’s already started prepping for the golf season by participating in required team CrossFit workouts with other members of the team.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live